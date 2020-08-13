College admission payment available at Nagad





A fee of Taka 150 is being paid through Bangladesh Post Office's Nagad after applying online for the admission in class XI, which started on August 9, said a Nagad press release on Wednesday.

Fees can be easily paid using Nagad's mobile application, USSD or through Nagad entrepreneurs. With this service, Nagad made it possible for everyone to stay healthy and safe by complying with the health guidelines announced by the government during this COVID-19 situation.

As of noon on Wednesday, fees have been paid against 170,364 applications through Nagad wallets while another 28,364 through entrepreneurs.

Following the application processing, when the registration starts from August 26, registration fees of Taka 200 also can be paid through Nagad. However, at the time of registration or confirmation, the admitted students will have to pay Tk 2.50 for service charge along with Tk 200.

This year, all the education boards of the country have arranged the students' admission in class XI through online. So aspirant students will have to browse the link XI Class Admission System and apply with proper information.









Application fee payment process using app: For the fees payment through Nagad's mobile application, students will have to tap the "Bill Pay" option of the app, then tap the XI Class Admission option, enter roll number, name of board, passing year and a mobile number for communication. -BSS





