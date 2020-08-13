Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:41 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home City News

College admission payment available at Nagad

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Students of class XI have got the opportunity to process college admission, staying at home, by paying application and registration fees through digital financial service (DFS) provider Nagad.
A fee of Taka 150 is being paid through Bangladesh Post Office's Nagad after applying online for the admission in class XI, which started on August 9, said a Nagad press release on Wednesday.
Fees can be easily paid using Nagad's mobile application, USSD or through Nagad entrepreneurs. With this service, Nagad made it possible for everyone to stay healthy and safe by complying with the health guidelines announced by the government during this COVID-19 situation.
As of noon on Wednesday, fees have been paid against 170,364 applications through Nagad wallets while another 28,364 through entrepreneurs.
Following the application processing, when the registration starts from August 26, registration fees of Taka 200 also can be paid through Nagad. However, at the time of registration or confirmation, the admitted students will have to pay Tk 2.50 for service charge along with Tk 200.
This year, all the education boards of the country have arranged the students' admission in class XI through online. So aspirant students will have to browse the link XI Class Admission System and apply with proper information.




Application fee payment process using app: For the fees payment through Nagad's mobile application, students will have to tap the "Bill Pay" option of the app, then tap the XI Class Admission option, enter roll number, name of board, passing year and a mobile number for communication.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours
College admission payment available at Nagad
NU Degree-19 and certificate course results published
Locals of Hajiganj in Narayanganj brings out a procession
DMP mobile courts fine 97 persons for flouting health guidelines
Cash-strapped people rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour
Women climate migrants change life through sorjen culture


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Three years on, and still in limbo
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft