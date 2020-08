The results of degree pass, 2019 and certificate course first year examinations under National University (NU) published at 7:00pm on Wednesday.

A total of 2,51,787 examinees attended the examination from 1,892 colleges, said an official release on Wednesday. The pass rate this year is 88.20%.

The results are available on the NU website: www.nu.ac.bd/results. -BSS