

PM urges to gear up efforts to counter further floods



Another important issue almost went unnoticed - the upsurge of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and respiratory infections. These are likely to increase in the areas where floodwater has started receding. This situation is undoubtedly pushing people towards another health calamity. However, unavailability of drinking water and poor sanitation are the main reasons for the upsurge of water-borne diseases. Moreover, physicians are unwilling to go to flood-affected areas fearing COVID-19 transmission. For the victims, the threat of ordinary water-borne diseases appears to be greater now than that of COVID-19. In such a situation, most of these people, who have been burdened with financial distress and the flood, seek adequate relief and rehabilitation. Being optimistic, we believe that our concerns inked in this editorial will be seriously taken along with the PM's directives. In a recent video conference Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deep concern over the plausible hit of another spate of floods in the second half of August. Presumably, the next flood might stay longer and thus the PM has urged to remain alert. She also gave directives to the cabinet members to rehabilitate flood victims by building houses the soonest while provide necessary assistance for cultivate crops to recover the damages of Aman and other crops due the ongoing flood.Because of the geographical position, natural calamities, particularly floods have become an unavoidable fate for the people of Bangladesh. Currently the flood water has started to recede in different places. It is encouraging to note that the PM has been monitoring the agricultural rehabilitation of flood affected people especially in northern districts. At the moment it is necessary to ensure the supply of seeds and other agricultural inputs so that the farmers can cultivate Aman paddy in next season without any hindrance.Furthermore, the PM has instructed to investigate into the rehabilitation process and relief activities. But, disappointingly, the rehabilitation scenario is quite grim. The distribution of relief is also awfully dissatisfactory. Reportedly, it has so far distributed only 11,518 tonnes of rice and 1.62 lakh packets of dry food.According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre, only 300 bundles of corrugated iron sheets and Tk 9 lakh in cash have been distributed among the flood victims. This year over 5.5 million people have been affected by floods and so far reportedly about 145 people have lost their lives. What a meagre amount of relief has been distributed in comparison to the number of affected people!Another important issue almost went unnoticed - the upsurge of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and respiratory infections. These are likely to increase in the areas where floodwater has started receding. This situation is undoubtedly pushing people towards another health calamity. However, unavailability of drinking water and poor sanitation are the main reasons for the upsurge of water-borne diseases. Moreover, physicians are unwilling to go to flood-affected areas fearing COVID-19 transmission. For the victims, the threat of ordinary water-borne diseases appears to be greater now than that of COVID-19. In such a situation, most of these people, who have been burdened with financial distress and the flood, seek adequate relief and rehabilitation. Being optimistic, we believe that our concerns inked in this editorial will be seriously taken along with the PM's directives.