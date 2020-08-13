Withdraw increased fare and ease public suffering





All types of public transport have been reopened from May 31 on the condition that certain guidelines and proper hygiene are followed. At the same time, the government issued a notification to increase fares by 60 per cent, taking into account the financial loss of transport owners who have to take half of the passengers due to social distance.



But even though they followed the rules at the beginning, now they are fulfilling all the seats with passengers with the increased fare-in many places in the country. In many cases extra passengers are also being carried. There is no sanitizer system. The public transport plying on the internal routes of the marginal districts is also not lagging behind. This is creating an unpleasant situation among the passengers and drivers every day. As a result, passenger and traffics have also increased. The suffering of ordinary passengers has reached its peak in such a chaos of public transport with the fear of infection. In particular, the increased transport fares have increased the financial pressure of the lower and middle classes.











The government should take immediate and effective steps to ensure the peoples safety.



Abu Faruk

