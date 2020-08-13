

People getting benefits of digital Bangladesh in corona crisis



In 2008, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced nation's dream 'Digital Bangladesh' which being materialised under the supervision of honourable ICT Advisor Mr Sajeeb Wazed Joy. After the implementation of various programs, taken by the present government to build a digital nation, Bangladesh is moving forward fast for last few years. Country's IT infrastructure has been developed over the last 11 years. As a result people are getting the benefits of Digital Bangladesh under the ongoing hard situation.



Our traditional life experienced unusual changes within a short time as the health specialists and country's government instructed peoples to stay at home and maintain social distance to remain safe. But, we are living in the fourth industrial revolution era and the key elements of this revolution are computer and information technology. We are getting daily services at our doorsteps through online. Now, we may have our health and medical facilities, education, office, court, bank, political meetings and conferences online. On the other hand, online shopping makes our life too easy to shop our daily necessities setting at home.



In addition, emergency services related to corona, telemedicine services and emergency food aid for the underprivileged are being provided massively to deal with present corona situation. Thanks to the availability of technology, now we are able to pay our electricity, water, gas, credit card bills online. The present government has extended IT services not only in the cities and villages but also in the remote areas. To ensure the availability of services for all, the government also providing emergency services through 999, 333, 106, 109 and 1090 helplines.



People are also advised to maintain social distance to be protected from coronavirus. Apart from the government, private and e-commerce sites, various social media groups and pages have also been opened to provide services-- through which the gathering may be controlled.



To tackle the corona crisis by providing services to people doorsteps, honourable State Minister for ICT Mr Zunaid Ahmed Palak initiated various digital services including Food for Nation, Call for Nation, Corona Tracing App WhatsApp and Bot. These initiatives got appreciation from every corner of the country. Moreover, ICT Ministry is working tirelessly to implement human resource development, internet connectivity, e-governance and information technology industry--the four pillars of Digital Bangladesh. Moreover, the freelancing and e-commerce sector gets priority to boost employment during the crisis.



Information technology is the main driving force of Digital Bangladesh. People of Bangladesh dreamt for a better life with hope, dream and aspiration. Digital Bangladesh is the first step towards establishing a knowledge-based society for achieving the dream of our Liberation War in 1971--establish a happy, prosperous and well-off life for the people of Bangladesh. We hope that Digital Bangladesh will give a hand to fulfil that dream.



Our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working restlessly to fulfil the dream of Sonar Bangla of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. When the people of Bangladesh are concerned about coronavirus, prime minister is working tirelessly to overcome this situation successfully. So far, her visionary and proficient leadership of dealing corona pandemic has been praised worldwide.

The writer is chief executive officer (CEO) of Newgen Technology

Limited and Babylon Resources Limited, secretary general

of Amrai Digital Bangladesh Foundation

















