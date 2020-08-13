Five Neo-JMB  men remanded



A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of DMP arrested five members of banned militant outfit "Neo JMB" from Sylhet on Tuesday in connection with an explosion in the capital’s Paltan on July 24. photo : Observer

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after Abdullah Al Nazrul, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before his court with a 10-day remand prayer.

The arrestees are Sayem Mirza,24, Rubel Ahmed, 28, Sanaul Islam Sadik, 28, Sheikh Sultan Md Naimuzzaman, 26, and Abdur Rahim Jewel, 30.









In the remand prayer, the IO said that the arrestees were directly involved with the explosion in the city's Paltan area. So, they need to be remanded to know their motive behind the explosion and whereabouts of others responsible, the IO added.

No lawyers were present at the court to defend them.

A team of (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them from Sylhet early Tuesday.

On July 24 a powerful bomb exploded in Paltan Area. A case was filed with Paltan police Station in connection with the explosion the following day. A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed five members of banned militant outfit "Neo JMB" on a seven-day remand in connection with an explosion in the capital's Paltan area on July 24.Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after Abdullah Al Nazrul, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before his court with a 10-day remand prayer.The arrestees are Sayem Mirza,24, Rubel Ahmed, 28, Sanaul Islam Sadik, 28, Sheikh Sultan Md Naimuzzaman, 26, and Abdur Rahim Jewel, 30.In the remand prayer, the IO said that the arrestees were directly involved with the explosion in the city's Paltan area. So, they need to be remanded to know their motive behind the explosion and whereabouts of others responsible, the IO added.No lawyers were present at the court to defend them.A team of (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them from Sylhet early Tuesday.On July 24 a powerful bomb exploded in Paltan Area. A case was filed with Paltan police Station in connection with the explosion the following day.