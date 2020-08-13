Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:40 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Back Page

Russia releases C-19 vaccine in 2 weeks, rejects safety concerns

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MOSCOW, Aug 12: Russia on Wednesday said the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine would be ready for some medics within two weeks and rejected as "groundless" safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow`s rapid approval of the drug.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, after less than two months of human testing.
The vaccine has not yet completed its final trials. Only about 10% of clinical trials are successful and some scientists fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.
"It seems our foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express opinions that in our opinion are completely groundless," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.
He said the vaccine developed by Moscow`s Gamaleya Institute would be administered to people, including doctors, on a voluntary basis, and would be ready soon.
"The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors," he said.
Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute, said clinical trials would be published once they have been assessed by Russia`s own experts.
He said Russia plans to be able to produce 5 million doses a month by December-January.
Kazakhstan plans to send government officials to Moscow later this month to discuss possible deliveries of the vaccine, its presidential office said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five Neo-JMB  men remanded
Russia releases C-19 vaccine in 2 weeks, rejects safety concerns
Environ minister,  Rumeen Farhana MP test positive for Covid-19
ACC quizzes ex-health DG for 5-hrs over graft charges
SC summons lawyer Mamun Mahbub Aug 20
Switzerland, Bhutan, South Korea envoys present credentials
Buses ignore health guidelines, charge extra fare flouting govt directives
BAF aircraft repatriates 71 BD nationals from Lebanon


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Three years on, and still in limbo
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft