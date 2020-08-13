Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:40 AM
Home Back Page

Environ minister,  Rumeen Farhana MP test positive for Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for coronavirus.
The minister underwent Covid-19 test and received the positive test result on Wednesday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.
Barrister Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP from reserved seat, has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I underwent Covid-19 test as I had been suffering from illness for the last few days. My test results came out positive on Tuesday," Rumeen told UNB on Wednesday.     -UNB


