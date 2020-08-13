Environ minister,  Rumeen Farhana MP test positive for Covid-19

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister underwent Covid-19 test and received the positive test result on Wednesday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.

Barrister Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP from reserved seat, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I underwent Covid-19 test as I had been suffering from illness for the last few days. My test results came out positive on Tuesday," Rumeen told UNB on Wednesday. -UNB







