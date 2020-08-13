Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Back Page

Derogatory remarks on Chief Justice

SC summons lawyer Mamun Mahbub Aug 20

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday summoned Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub to appear before it on August 20 for posting a derogatory status about Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Facebook.
The court also issued a rule asking Syed Mamun Mahbub, a Supreme Court lawyer, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him for posting the status on his Facebook profile.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter before the court during the virtual proceedings on Wednesday.
A former assistant secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Syed Mamun Mahbub currently represents the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the High Court as lawyer.
Contacted, lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub, also a leader of Bangabandhi Awami Ainjibi Parisad, said that he had heard about the SC order on him.
 "I will reply to the rule after receiving the order of the Supreme Court," he said.
"I have mistakenly used a word about the chief justice in a Facebook status. I have already deleted the status from my Facebook. I will appear before the Supreme Court and will offer unconditional apology for my mistake," the SC lawyer said


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five Neo-JMB  men remanded
Russia releases C-19 vaccine in 2 weeks, rejects safety concerns
Environ minister,  Rumeen Farhana MP test positive for Covid-19
ACC quizzes ex-health DG for 5-hrs over graft charges
SC summons lawyer Mamun Mahbub Aug 20
Switzerland, Bhutan, South Korea envoys present credentials
Buses ignore health guidelines, charge extra fare flouting govt directives
BAF aircraft repatriates 71 BD nationals from Lebanon


Latest News
3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash
75 years later, 1 million Japanese war dead still missing
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Mbappe makes the difference to spark PSG rally
B'desh gold prices ease after record surge
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Environment Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Three years on, and still in limbo
Major Sinha murder case: Probe body to hold public hearing
Decision on Chinese vaccine's trial runs in Bangladesh next week
No final decision over JSC, HSC examinations yet: Education Ministry
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Japan to provide Bangladesh $3.2 billion for development projects
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft