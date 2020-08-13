SC summons lawyer Mamun Mahbub Aug 20





The court also issued a rule asking Syed Mamun Mahbub, a Supreme Court lawyer, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him for posting the status on his Facebook profile.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter before the court during the virtual proceedings on Wednesday.

A former assistant secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Syed Mamun Mahbub currently represents the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the High Court as lawyer.

Contacted, lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub, also a leader of Bangabandhi Awami Ainjibi Parisad, said that he had heard about the SC order on him.

"I will reply to the rule after receiving the order of the Supreme Court," he said.

"I have mistakenly used a word about the chief justice in a Facebook status. I have already deleted the status from my Facebook. I will appear before the Supreme Court and will offer unconditional apology for my mistake," the SC lawyer said















