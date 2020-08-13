Switzerland, Bhutan, South Korea envoys present credentials



Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsy presenting credential to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Bhutaneese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsy, South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun and Ambassador of Switzerland Nathalie Chuard called on the President to present their credentials.

President Abdul Hamid welcomed the newly appointed envoys to Bangladesh and hoped that Bangladesh's relations with their countries would be further strengthened both economically and politically.

After presenting credential Nathalie Chuard said she would work to further strengthen and expand the bilateral ties.

Humanitarian assistance and development cooperation were the cornerstones of the bilateral ties in the early days, said the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka.









As a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Switzerland has committed over 8 million Swiss Francs (or Tk 70 crore) to help Bangladesh overcome and recover from this unprecedented crisis, said the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka.





