Buses ignore health guidelines, charge extra fare flouting govt directives





Both transport workers and passengers are not showing any sign of health awareness as before. Rather, both are showing reluctance about maintaining health guidelines including wearing of face masks, hand gloves, using sanitizer and maintaining physical distance.

The government has allowed mass transports to ply in limited scale from June 1 after more than two months of suspension for countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buses were allowed to ply on condition of keeping 50 per cent seats vacant and maintaining health guidelines. But, the government also has raised the fares by 60 per cent on demand of the transport owners as they have to keep vacant half of the transport's capacity.

However, visiting different parts of Dhaka city this correspondent found that buses in the capital are completely violating all conditions except taking extra fares. Even most of the buses are collecting more than the extra 60 per cent fares fixed by the government and buses are not keeping any protective materials like hand sanitizer.

Mustafizur Rahman, a passenger who was heading from Gulistan to Shahbag said, "Earlier the fare was Tk10 but now they are taking Tk 25 which is not acceptable."

In the morning, crowds of office goers were seen in different areas and physical distancing were not maintained while embarking or disembarking the buses.

Humayun Ahmed, a passenger of Dhamrai Paribahan, said, "The number of passengers has increased compared to the number of buses in service during the office time. So, transports cannot maintain the guideline of physical distancing of passengers."

"Besides, bus operators also take passengers at wills and don't follow health directives," he added.

Law enforcers are not taking any corrective actions against the violators. Although, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is repeatedly giving warnings on the matter and urged authorities to take punitive action against the transports which are breaching the guidelines.

However, Nazrul Islam, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, could not be contacted over phone for his comment.

Meanwhile, Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, said, "Actually the bus fare has been increased by 400 per cent in some places. Earlier, the fare from Shahbag to Firmgate was Tk 5. Now it is Tk 20 while the government has increased it by 60 per cent."

At the same time, Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) demanded of the government for bringing the bus fare to its previous rate.









CAB Vice President SM Nazer Hossain said, "Transports have been breaking their commitments and they are actually taking double fare in the name of 60 per cent extra fare."

"Considering the financial condition of the public amid the pandemic, we are demanding a return to the earlier fare," he added.



