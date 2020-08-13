BAF aircraft repatriates 71 BD nationals from Lebanon





A C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), carrying 71 repatriated Bangladeshi nationals from Lebanon, returned home on Wednesday after handing over humanitarian and relief assistance to the victims of the horrific explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4.The mission consisting of a 12 BAF air crew was led by Group Captain Santanu Chowdhury, Bangladesh Air Force., according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).The mission was conducted under the guidance of Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat.Bangladesh Air Force has always been providing air transport services to carry relief and humanitarian assistance to the victims of any disaster in the friendly countries as per the guidance of the Government of Bangladesh on an emergency basis.