Jashore-Jhenaidah Highway to be made 4-Lane





It would facilitate easy access to Faridpur, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Narail, Khulna, Meherpur and Chuadanga districts.

The World Bank will provide loan for the project for the improvement of the road connectivity, a senior official of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) told the Daily Observer on Monday.

The negotiations between the ERD and WB have been completed. Now the ERD is waiting for the signing of the agreement. The lending agency will provide Tk 4,250 crore which will be paid in 34 year with an interest rate of 1.25 per cent.

Once implemented, communication will be easier between south-western districts. It will also improve regional connectivity.

Chief of WB wing of ERD, Additional Secretary Sahabuddin Patwary said the WB will provide loan for construction of the 4-Lane Highway between Jashore and Jhenaidah.

"Already we have completed the negotiation process about the loan with WB. The project is now waiting for the approval of the executive committee of the National Economic Council," he added.

The 4-Lane will be easy to create a new corridor with the western region. Around two crore people of the country will be benefited.

According to the WB, the Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement (WeCARE) Phase I project is the first of a multi-phased $1.4 billion World Bank programme to upgrade the existing 110km two-lane highway-Bhomra-Satkhira-Navaron and Jahore-Jhenaidah, to a safer and climate-resilient four-lane highway in western region of the country.

It will support the government's plan of developing a 260km economic corridor in the western part.

The first phase of the programme will upgrade 48km of the N7 highway between Jashore and Jhenaidah and improve about 600km connecting rural roads and 32 rural markets/growth centres to stimulate the local economy.

To improve road safety, the highway will have additional lanes for slow-moving vehicles and a median safety barrier to separate oncoming traffic.









To help the country realise the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision, the project will install fibre optic cables along the highway to provide reliable and affordable internet access, which will be critical for emergency responses and business continuities in crises similar to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The government is planning to widen 48 kilometres of the Jashore-Jhenaidah Highway into a 4-lane road to ease transportation of goods as the route is vital to the economic development of the country.It would facilitate easy access to Faridpur, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Narail, Khulna, Meherpur and Chuadanga districts.The World Bank will provide loan for the project for the improvement of the road connectivity, a senior official of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) told the Daily Observer on Monday.The negotiations between the ERD and WB have been completed. Now the ERD is waiting for the signing of the agreement. The lending agency will provide Tk 4,250 crore which will be paid in 34 year with an interest rate of 1.25 per cent.Once implemented, communication will be easier between south-western districts. It will also improve regional connectivity.Chief of WB wing of ERD, Additional Secretary Sahabuddin Patwary said the WB will provide loan for construction of the 4-Lane Highway between Jashore and Jhenaidah."Already we have completed the negotiation process about the loan with WB. The project is now waiting for the approval of the executive committee of the National Economic Council," he added.The 4-Lane will be easy to create a new corridor with the western region. Around two crore people of the country will be benefited.According to the WB, the Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement (WeCARE) Phase I project is the first of a multi-phased $1.4 billion World Bank programme to upgrade the existing 110km two-lane highway-Bhomra-Satkhira-Navaron and Jahore-Jhenaidah, to a safer and climate-resilient four-lane highway in western region of the country.It will support the government's plan of developing a 260km economic corridor in the western part.The first phase of the programme will upgrade 48km of the N7 highway between Jashore and Jhenaidah and improve about 600km connecting rural roads and 32 rural markets/growth centres to stimulate the local economy.To improve road safety, the highway will have additional lanes for slow-moving vehicles and a median safety barrier to separate oncoming traffic.To help the country realise the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision, the project will install fibre optic cables along the highway to provide reliable and affordable internet access, which will be critical for emergency responses and business continuities in crises similar to the Covid-19 pandemic.