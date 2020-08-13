BARISHAL, Aug 12: Assistant Public Prosecutor of the District Judge Court Advocate AKM Abdul Hai Negaban Paltu, younger brother of Daily Observer's Barishal Correspondent Ismail Hossain Negaban, died of heart attack at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at 12:30pm on Tuesday. He was 52.

His namaz-e-janaja was held at Amanatganj Mahamudia Madrasa Ground after Magrib Prayer on Tuesday.

Later, he was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard at 7.30pm.

He left his elder brother, a sister and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.





