Two drown in two districts





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bayajid, 1, son of Sultan Ahmed of Digha Village under Rauna Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bayazid fell in a pond nearby the house while he was playing beside it in the morning.

After search, the family members found his floating body in the pond at around 10:30am.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shahabul Alam confirmed the incident.

DHUNAT, BOGURA: A physically-disable teenager drowned in a boat capsize in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rashed Babu, 17, son of Mantu Sarker, a resident of Nandiarpara Ghat area on the bank of the Bengali River under Nimgachhi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rashed drowned while he was going to receive his father, who went to the south portion of the river, riding by dingi (local boat) at around 7:30pm.

Later, locals recovered the body from the river after conducting long search.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

















