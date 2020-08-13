Three Khulna hospitals get life-saving tools





KHULNA, Aug 12: By the personal initiative of Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, Khulna-2 Constituency MP and nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Khulna City chapter of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) distributed medical equipment to three hospitals in the city on Wednesday.The machineries that were distributed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Khulna General Hospital and Khulna Diabetic Hospital are three high flow humidifiers, three oxygen concentrators and other health safety-equipment.Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna City Corporation mayor, handed over the six machines to Dr Munshi Reza Sekendar, KMCH director, Dr Sujat Ahmed, civil surgeon, and Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, coordinator of Khulna Diabetic Hospital, at a function in Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium of Khulna Press Club (KPC).Among others, Dr Md Abdul Ahad, KMC principal, Dr Shamsul Ahsan Masum, president of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Dr Mehedi Newaz, general secretary (GS) of the parishad and KMC vice principal, Dr Zillur Rahman Tarun, publicity secretary, MDA Babul Rana, AL city unit GS, Advocate Saiful Islam, president of Khulna Bar Association, Munshi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, president of Khulna Union of Journalists, Shafiqur Rahman Palash, Juba League city unit president, Sheikh Shahjalal Sujon, GS, and Mamun Reza, KPC GS were also present at the programme.Dr Sayedur Rahman, personal secretary of Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP, delivered the welcome speech.