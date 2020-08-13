10 children fall sick taking sweets





Sick children Adan, 4, Al Arabi, 2, Nafis, 2, Ismail, 2, Nishat, 5, Sadia Akhter, 5, Imon, 4, Jihan, 1, Jinia, 5, and Nuha, 3, have been admitted to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex.

Local sources said daughter of one Farooque of Fulbagicha Village under Ward No. 8 gave birth to a child five days ago.

A delighted mother-in-law of his daughter brought sweets from local bazar on Monday.

Later, the sweets were distributed among the relatives living in the same house.

Taking the sweets, 10 children fell sick and were admitted to the hospital.

Residential Medical Officer of the Upazila Health Complex Dr M Mohsin Khan said the children suffered food poisoning for taking stale sweets.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohon Police Station Meer Khairul Kabir said police are looking into the matter.















