Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





TANGAIL: A college student reportedly committed suicide by cutting his throat in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Roman, 23, was the son of Khandaker Kamal Hossain, a resident of Bamanhata Madhyapara area in the municipal town.

Local Councilor Aminul Islam said Roman attempted to kill himself after cutting his throat at night. Hearing the scream, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital. He died on the way to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated. The reason behind the suicide could not be known immediately.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolgirl, who drank poison to commit suicide, died in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday. Deceased Shahanaz Parveen, 15, a tenth grader at Nanni Shaheed Samad Girls' High School, was the daughter of Shaha Ali of Nanni Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Shahanaz drank poison on Sunday evening. Later, the family members took her to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where she died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.















Two persons including a schoolgirl committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Sherpur, in two days.TANGAIL: A college student reportedly committed suicide by cutting his throat in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Deceased Roman, 23, was the son of Khandaker Kamal Hossain, a resident of Bamanhata Madhyapara area in the municipal town.Local Councilor Aminul Islam said Roman attempted to kill himself after cutting his throat at night. Hearing the scream, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital. He died on the way to Dhaka as his condition was deteriorated. The reason behind the suicide could not be known immediately.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolgirl, who drank poison to commit suicide, died in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday. Deceased Shahanaz Parveen, 15, a tenth grader at Nanni Shaheed Samad Girls' High School, was the daughter of Shaha Ali of Nanni Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.Police sources said Shahanaz drank poison on Sunday evening. Later, the family members took her to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where she died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badol confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.