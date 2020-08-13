128 more contract corona in four districts





BHOLA: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the total virus cases to 585 here.

Of the newly infected persons, two are in Sadar and another from Borhanuddin upazilas.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Office sources said a total of 4,850 samples were collected while reports of 4,749 have been reached and another to come.

So far, 485 people have been recovered from the virus while six died of it and 35 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.

NOAKHALI: Some 100 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

District CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old trader Sayedul Haque who died on Monday morning tested positive for the virus, said Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath.

The total number of the virus cases now stands at 3,676 while 2,518 of them have been recovered and 70 died of it in the district.

A total of 1,088 people are now in isolation in the

district.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus here, home-wise lockdown was introduced from Tuesday.

THAKURGAON: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 545 here.

District CS Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the newly infected, eleven people are in Sadar, five in Haripur, four in Ranishankail, two in Baliadangi and one in Pirganj upazilas. Out of the collected samples of 4,001, results of 3,845 came in hand where a total of 545 people found positive for the virus.

So far, 287 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district, the CS added.

BAGERHAT: Two more persons including Fakirhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tanvir Rahman have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 723 here.

District CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Tuesday. So far, 550 people have been recovered from the virus while 18 died of it in the district.















