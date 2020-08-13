Raipur hospital fails to provide proper health services to patients



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Aug 12: Raipur Upazila Health Complex in the district has been failing to provide proper health care services since long due to inadequate doctors, manpower and medicines.At present there are only three physicians at the health complex, who are dealing with about 400 patients every day.The patients go to the hospital with different diseases including fever and cough mainly. But, most of them are not abiding by the health safety rules.A recent visit to the hospital found most of the patients unmasked. So, the on-duty physicians remain in fear, said Paediatrician of the hospital Dr Mohammed Kabir.After entering the chamber of Medicine Department's physician Dr Mithun Banik, it was found that patients were frequently violating health rules.He said he could motivate the patients about the safety rules. Most of the patients are affected by fever, cough and cold-related problems.Due to the absence of technologist, the X-ray machine could not be run since April 22, 2008. A total of 139 reports have been sent to the Health Department asking to solve the problems, but there was no response.Despite monthly submission of such report, these important posts have been lying vacant for the last 12 years.Sources said Raipur Upazila Health Complex is the only hospital for the people of the municipality and the 10 unions.The hospital was upgraded to 50 beds from 31 in 2006. A modern building was built at Tk 4.14 crore.The Health Department supplied a new X-ray machine to the hospital in June, 2007. But it could not be used for the lack of technologist. As a result, the poor people are being deprived of treatment.On an average, 400 patients are given outdoor treatment daily. Of them, 50 patients require X-ray.One Rafiq of Purbalach Village under Ward No. 1 of the municipality said, he went to the hospital on January 4 for X-ray. Later he was compelled to do it at a private clinic at higher cost.Another Ahmed Sabur of Keroa Village said he went to the hospital with stomach pain. But he was told by the hospital authorities that there is no technologist for ultrasonogram, ECG and blood sugar testing. Later he did these tests at a private clinic at higher cost.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Zakir Hossain said, in cooperation of all, they are running the hospital despite the current corona situation.He said in July last they performed 30 surgeries at the hospital. They are running the activities with self-financing.He also pointed out that the issue of manpower crisis was informed to the local lawmaker and the civil surgeon.