Drug paddler gets life term in Barishal

BARISHAL, Aug 12: A court in the district sentenced a drug paddler to life-term imprisonment.

The convict is Sheikh Jamal, a resident of Kaunia area of the city.

According to the prosecution, members of Narcotics Control Directorate, in a drive, recovered 364 bottles of phensedyl from the convict's house on March 1, 2010.

After Examining nine witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge M Mahabubul Alam pronounced the verdict.

Jamal's Brother Sheikh Kamal, another accused of the case, was acquitted as allegation against him was not proven in the court.







