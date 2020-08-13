Five nabbed for violating girls in two districts





GAZIPUR: Police arrested a man from Kaliakoir Upazila of the district early Tuesday in a case filed for raping a girl after abducting her four-and-a-half months ago.

The arrested person is Rezaul Karim, 48, a resident of Shehliabari area in Dhunat Upazila of Bogura District.

A team of police conducted a drive in Rupnagar area at midnight, and arrested the accused. They also rescued the victim from there.

The victim was sent her to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Tuesday noon.

According to the case, Rezaul offered a love proposal to the victim through his friend Sujon Mia. The duos kidnapped the girl in the afternoon on March 26 as she refused the proposal, and took her to a rented house in Rupnagar area.

The accused then violated the girl and kept her kidnapped there.

Victim's father lodged a case with Dhunat Police Station (PS) on March 27 in this connection. Officer-in-Charge of the PS Kripa Shindhu Bala confirmed the incident adding that, the accused was sent to jail.

DINAJPUR: A college student has allegedly been raped by a young man in Nawabagnj Upazila of the district on Monday.

However, police arrested four persons at night following a case filed by the victim's classmate Riazul Islam with Nawabagnj PS accusing five persons in this connection.

The arrested persons are: Shahinur, 30, Abdul Aziz, 31, Sajedul Islam Saju, and Shaharul Islam, 20.

Police sources said the victim along with her classmate Riazul went to visit Ashura Beel in the upazila in the afternoon. The accused then beat up Riazul, tied up his hands and legs with a tree and took away his money and mobile phone set.

They, later, took the girl to a shalban beside the beel where Shahinur violated her.

Police arrested the four accused after Riazul lodged a case. Another accused Rezwanul went into hiding after the incident.

The arrested persons were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.















