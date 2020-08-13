Housewife’s throat-slit body found at Sonaimuri

NOAKHALI, Aug 12: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Taj Nahar Begum, 55, wife of Abu Taher, a resident of Deouti Village in the upazila.

Locals said Taj Nahar had been at loggerheads with her husband Abu Taher for his pension's money. As sequel to this, Abu Taher slaughtered his wife to death at early hours. He went to hide after the murder.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







