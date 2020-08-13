Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:38 AM
Two electrocuted in two districts  

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a teenage boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Sirajganj, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul
Ali, 52.
Quoting family members, Upazila Health Complex Emergency Department Doctor Jahangir Sheikh said Abdul Ali came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while he was going to cow-house to bring cows.
Later, he was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Rana, 15, was the son of Jahurul Islam of Nalka Bazaar area in Nalka union of the upazila.
Local sources said Rana came in contact with a live electric wire while working in their house about 3pm, leaving him electrocuted.
Salanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge ZM Tajul Huda confirmed the incident.


