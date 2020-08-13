Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:38 AM
latest 3 of a family among 4 killed in Kurigram road crash       
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an elderly man were killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Kurigram, Feni and Barishal, in two days.
KURIGRAM: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Kathalbari area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 50, a resident of Malatibari Village in Ulipur Upazila.
Police and local sources said a bus of 'Ajay Paribahan' and another of 'Ahsan Paribahan' were collided head-on in Kathalbari area on the Kurigram-Rangpur Highway at around 10am, leaving nine of the passengers injured.
Being informed, members of Kurigram Fire Service Station rushed in and took the injured to a local hospital.  
Later, the family members of Shamsul shifted him to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex following the deterioration of his condition, where he died at noon while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.
FENI: A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam, a vegetable trader and resident of Paschim Rampur area under the municipality.
Local sources said a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Daudpool area in the morning, leaving the driver and four passengers of the three-wheeler injured.
They were taken to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Khorshed dead.
One injured was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
Locals, however, caught the truck driver and handed him over to police.
BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Joysree area on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Faruk Mistry, 65, a fish trader of Bhola.
Local sources said a speedy pickup van hit Faruk from behind in Joysree area at around 1pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police seized the pickup van and arrested its driver in this connection.









