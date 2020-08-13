

Flood water damages vegetable fields in Gopalganj

Field sources said roots of vegetable plants are rotting due to stranded water.

It is the time for growers to market their seasonal vegetables. In fact, by the mid-year, the vegetables cultivated on the banks of different enclosures are marketed fully.

But this year's picture is different. The vegetable fields are drying, and the growers are incurring huge losses.

Raghunathpur Village in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila is known as a vegetable village. There are more than thousand fish enclosures in the village. Almost all the villagers grow vegetables on enclosure banks. Besides, the vegetables are grown in empty places.

But the flood water has washed away fishes from the enclosures, and the vegetable fields have been damaged.

According to the sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), about 21 per cent vegetables have been damaged. But the growers said the vegetable fields are dying and they will not be able to recover the losses. Rather, they are now selling out their produces at cheaper prices.

Deputy Director of the DAE in Gopalganj Dr Arbinda Kumar Roy said, as the vegetable plants have been submerged, the roots are dying. The lingering water stagnation will increase the losses.

So, the affected growers demanded incentives to the government.















