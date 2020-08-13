Video
Thursday, 13 August, 2020, 10:38 AM
Smartphones detect earthquake

Published : Thursday, 13 August, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12: Google added an earthquake alert system in California on Tuesday, saying it is working on letting Android-powered smartphones double as tremor detectors.
Android phones will receive warnings triggered by a "ShakeAlert" earthquake early-warning system implemented on the West Coast by the US Geological Survey and partners.
ShakeAlert uses signals from hundreds of seismometers across the state to trigger warning messages that "an earthquake has begun and shaking is imminent," according to the system's website.
People anywhere with smartphones powered by Google's Android operating software were also invited to let handsets be part of a crowd-sourced network for detecting earthquakes.    -AFP



