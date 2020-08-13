India raids Chinese entities

NEW DELHI, Aug 12: Indian tax authorities raided the premises of a few Chinese entities and their associates for money laundering, according to an official statement late on Tuesday, adding to New Delhi's growing discomfort with Beijing after a border clash in June.

Since the clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has taken steps such as banning some Chinese mobile-phone apps, and tightening the requirements for Chinese investment and participation in government tenders.

The statement provided no details on the timing of the raids or on the kind of 'entities' mentioned.

Chinese individuals, their allies and a couple of bank employees were involved in money laundering through a series of shell companies, the statement said. -REUTERS







