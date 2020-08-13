

Kamala Harris: Who is Biden’s running mate in 2020 US election?

Now, with Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee, the 55-year-old has been chosen as the vice-presidential pick. The California Democrat was born in Oakland, California, to two immigrant parents: an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father. After her parents' divorce, Ms Harris was raised primarily by her Hindu single mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist.

She grew up engaged with her Indian heritage, joining her mother on visits to India, but Kamala has said that her mother adopted Oakland's black culture, immersing her two daughters - Kamala and her younger sister Maya - within it.

Senator Harris' early years also included a brief period in Canada. When Shyamala took a job teaching at McGill University, Kamala and her younger sister Maya went with her, attending school in Montreal for five years.

She attended college in the US, spending four years at Howard University, one of the nation's preeminent historically black colleges and universities, which she has described as among the most formative experiences of her life.

After four years at Howard, Kamala went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings, and began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. She became the district attorney - the top prosecutor - for San Francisco in 2003, before being elected the first woman and the first black person to serve as California's attorney general, the top lawyer and law enforcement official in America's most populous state.

In her nearly two terms in office as attorney general, Kamala gained a reputation as one of the Democratic party's rising stars, using this momentum to propel her election as California's junior US senator in 2017. Since her election to the US Senate, the former prosecutor gained favour among progressives for her acerbic questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Attorney General William Barr in key Senate hearings.

When she launched her candidacy for president to a crowd of more than 20,000 in Oakland, California, at the beginning of last year, her 2020 bid was met with initial enthusiasm. But the senator failed to articulate a clear rationale for her campaign, and gave muddled answers to questions in key policy areas like healthcare. -BBC

















