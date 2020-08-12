OC withdrawn for slapping ASI in Barguna





Barguna Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mofizul Islam, also chief of the probe committee formed to investigate the incident, said OC Elias

Ali Talukder was withdrawn from Bamna Police Station and attached to the Barguna Police Lines in line with instructions of Barisal DIG's office, as per the recommendation of the probe body.

"We have found the truth in the investigation into the incident. Therefore, we recommend in our report to take departmental action, including withdrawal of the OC," he said.









On August 8, OC Elias Ali Talukder slapped the ASI (who wished to be unnamed) in front of hundreds of people during a human chain demanding the release of Stamford University student Shahadul Islam Sefat, who was detained (now on bail) from the site where Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed was shot dead by police in Cox's Bazar on July 31.

Video footage showing the OC slapping the ASI went viral on social media and drew widespread criticism.

Later, the ASI was also withdrawn from Bamna Police Station and attached to the Barguna Police Lines on August 10. -Agencies

