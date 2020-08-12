Economic wheels start turning to recover lockdown losses





All small, medium and big size businesses have already started running their activities to recoup their huge losses during the 60 days long nationwide lockdown.

Under leadership and supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has undertaken time befitting steps to reopen all government, private offices and other activities while fighting the Covid-19 in the country.

Only the educational institutions have been shutdown till August 31. People are now working at offices and move from one place to another using the mass transportation.

To overcome the ongoing crisis, the Prime Minister has suggested creating attractive atmosphere in the business arena.

However, the Prime Minister has also asked the authorities concerned for the speedy implementation of all development projects in the country.

In the country's business arena, around Tk 11,000 crore have been added in Dhaka Stock Exchange with an increase of 200 points.

The Readymade Garment sector was normal and ran their activities during the pandemic. The export income has increased during the pandemic period from this sector.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, 63 per cent remittance has been increased compared to July last year. The export income has also increased by US$ 30 million till now compared to July last year.

Construction of 100 economic zones, 28 hi-tech parks and development projects are going on in full-swing.

It is a positive sign and creates hope to recover the overall economy as the export income and remittance flow has increased during the pandemic, experts opined.

However, they hoped that the country's economy will bounce back within a short time if the government and businessmen take steps and implement it properly.

Dr Zayed Bakht, researcher at BIDS, said that remittance and export income will play a vital role to recover the fallen economy in the country. The country will get advantage from these sectors. The remittance inflow will help and create small investors, he said, adding that the export income would help more investments in the country.

Executive Chairman of BIDA, Md Sirazul Khan said, "Our local investment is good. Now we have to attract more investment from the development partners to recover the economy which has suffered a fall during the long drawn lockdown in the country and elsewhere in the world."

"Japan has already assured us of investing more. We have several projects funded by China. The Chinese government has also assured us of more funds. We are negotiating with other development partners for investing to recover our economy," he added.















