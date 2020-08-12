Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:48 PM
104 people fined Tk 34,700 for not wearing masks  

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Nine mobile court teams of Dhaka district administration fined 104 people Tk 34,700 for not using face masks and violating the health guidelines in different parts of the capital.
The district administration had constituted these mobile courts within 24 hours of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction
in connection with the rampant violation of the health guidelines.
The mobile courts conducted drives from Tuesday morning till night in different parts of the city including in public transports.
The drive was conducted to curb coronavirus transmission and will continue. The teams also distributed face masks among the people fined. The government has asked all to abide by the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.


  
