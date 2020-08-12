Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:48 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Sinha Murder

RAB arrests 3 witnesses in cases filed by police

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent 

RAB arrested Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Md Ayash, residents of Marishbania area of Baharchhara union in Teknaf and members of community police, in connection with Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

RAB arrested Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Md Ayash, residents of Marishbania area of Baharchhara union in Teknaf and members of community police, in connection with Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Cox's Bazar, 11 Aug, The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three men who were named witnesses in a cases filed by police following the death of Maj (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in police firing at Teknaf here.
The arrested are identified as Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Moahammad Ayad. They are the witnesses
in two cases filed by police with the Teknaf Police Station.
Members of the RAB-15 arrested them on Tuesday. They were shown arrested after their involvement was found during questioning under the RAB custody.
Producing the arrested persons before the Cox's Bazar District Judicial Magistrate Court in the afternoon, the RAB-15 official concerned pleaded to the court to place each of them on a 10-day remand for questioning. The court fixed Wednesday for remand hearing.
RAB-15 has already been given the responsibility to investigate the two cases filed by police in connection with Sinha's killing. Police have been investigating the cases so far.
Following the killing of Sinha in police firing at Shamlapur checkpost in Teknaf on July 31 night, police lodged two cases. One of the cases was filed with Teknaf Police Station, in which, Sifat was named as prime accused.
It was mentioned in the case that police were obstructed in discharging their duties that resulted in the killing of Maj (Retd) Sinha. The other case was filed with Ramu Police Station under the Liquor and Narcotics Act, in which, Shipra Debnath was made prime accused.
On August 5, Sinha's eldest sister filed a murder case against nine police personnel including suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara Police Outpost In-charge Inspector Liakat Ali and Teknaf Police Station Sub-inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit. On the following day, seven police personnel including Pradeep Kumar Das, Liakat Ali and Nanda Lal Rakshit surrendered before a local court.
Responding to a plea of RAB-15 of Cox's Bazar, the same court placed OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit on a seven-day remand under the RAB custody. The court also asked the RAB-15 to question the rest four accused--constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and SI Liton at the Cox's Bazar District Jail Gate as they have been kept there.
The Investigation Officer of the Maj (retd) Sinha murder case on Monday  sought 10-day remand for four of the seven accused as they "disclosed very important information" during a two-day interrogation at the jail gate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India top court backs daughter’s right to property
OC withdrawn for slapping ASI in Barguna
Economic wheels start turning to recover lockdown losses
104 people fined Tk 34,700 for not wearing masks  
Modi urges ramped up testing and tracing to beat coronavirus
RAB arrests 3 witnesses in cases filed by police
EU to provide 1m euro for BD flood victims
Per capita income rises to $2,064


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft