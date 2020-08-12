RAB arrests 3 witnesses in cases filed by police



RAB arrested Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Md Ayash, residents of Marishbania area of Baharchhara union in Teknaf and members of community police, in connection with Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The arrested are identified as Nurul Amin, Nizam Uddin and Moahammad Ayad. They are the witnesses

in two cases filed by police with the Teknaf Police Station.

Members of the RAB-15 arrested them on Tuesday. They were shown arrested after their involvement was found during questioning under the RAB custody.

Producing the arrested persons before the Cox's Bazar District Judicial Magistrate Court in the afternoon, the RAB-15 official concerned pleaded to the court to place each of them on a 10-day remand for questioning. The court fixed Wednesday for remand hearing.

RAB-15 has already been given the responsibility to investigate the two cases filed by police in connection with Sinha's killing. Police have been investigating the cases so far.

Following the killing of Sinha in police firing at Shamlapur checkpost in Teknaf on July 31 night, police lodged two cases. One of the cases was filed with Teknaf Police Station, in which, Sifat was named as prime accused.

It was mentioned in the case that police were obstructed in discharging their duties that resulted in the killing of Maj (Retd) Sinha. The other case was filed with Ramu Police Station under the Liquor and Narcotics Act, in which, Shipra Debnath was made prime accused.

On August 5, Sinha's eldest sister filed a murder case against nine police personnel including suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara Police Outpost In-charge Inspector Liakat Ali and Teknaf Police Station Sub-inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit. On the following day, seven police personnel including Pradeep Kumar Das, Liakat Ali and Nanda Lal Rakshit surrendered before a local court.

Responding to a plea of RAB-15 of Cox's Bazar, the same court placed OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit on a seven-day remand under the RAB custody. The court also asked the RAB-15 to question the rest four accused--constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and SI Liton at the Cox's Bazar District Jail Gate as they have been kept there.

The Investigation Officer of the Maj (retd) Sinha murder case on Monday sought 10-day remand for four of the seven accused as they "disclosed very important information" during a two-day interrogation at the jail gate.

















