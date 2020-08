The per capita income rose to US$ 2,064 in fiscal year 2019-20 from US$ 1,909 in FY19 despite the impact of Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS) today revealed the figures as provisional data.

Meanwhile, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was recorded at 5.24percent in the fiscal year 2019-20 which was 8.15 percent, the highest ever in the country's economic history, in fiscal year 2018-19. -BSS