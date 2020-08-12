No respite from corona infection





Rather the rates of both infected people and deaths have increased compared to the number of sample testing.

According to Worldometer, 153 days into the detection of coronaviurs in the country it is now in the 15th position overtaking Italy in terms of infection.

Daily infection rate was recorded 31.9 percent on 03 August, 24.87 percent on 04 August, 23.78 percent on 05 August, 23.43 percent on 06 August, 22.40percent on 07 August, 22.25 percent on 08 August and 23.12 percent on 09 August.

Daily infection rate was recorded 21.56 percent on 27 July, 23.28 percent on 28 July, 20.17 percent on 29 July, 20.18 percent on 30 July, 21.98 percent on 31 July, 24.9 percent on 01 August and 24.5 percent on 02 August.

On April 16, after 39 days into the first patient identification, the DGHS declared the entire country at risk for coronavirus. In an announcement made on the same day, it said coronavirus infection had transmitted in different parts of country.

To prevent transmission of coronavirus the government imposed the first lockdown on March 19 on Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur.

However, after the first patient was identified on 08 March, 100 people were identified on 06 April, 1,000 on 14 April, 10,000 on 03 May, 25,000 on 18 May, 50,000 on 01 June, and 75,000 on 11 June.

The number of infectious people crossed 100000 on June18. Exactly one month later, on July 18, the number of identified Covid-19 patients exceeded 200000.

On August 7, the number of corona patients reached 250000. Of them, 4,019 patients were identified on July 2, which is the highest in one day.

The five-month comparative figure of the DGHS shows that in the first month, from March 8 to April 7, 164 patients were identified, 17 died, and none was recovered.

In the second month, from 08 April to 07 May, 12,261 patients were identified and of them 182 died and 1,910 recovered.

In the third month, from 8 May to 7 June, 53,344 patients were diagnosed with corona positive and of them 689 died and 11,933 recovered.

In the fourth month, from 08 June to 07 July, 1, 02876 people were identified, 1,263 died and 64,199 people recovered.

In the fifth month, from 8 July to 7 August, 83,557 patients were tested positive for coronavirus, 1,182 died and 67,484 recovered.

Health experts said five months had passed after the first corona infection in the country but the authorities concerned had failed to provide the exact number of victims.

They said the regular bulletins only provide information about the authorized hospitals which are treating corona patients. A large part of them are being treated at homes and outside the hospitals.

They said the total number of infected patients needs to be identified in order to understand the severity of the pandemic. Otherwise, it will not be possible to take preventive measures.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "This disease does not increase or decrease naturally. The more infected people come in contact with others, the more the disease will spread. But there is also a good number of patients with mild symptoms."

"We don't know the number of silent infections yet. No steps have yet been taken that can deal with the deadly virus. The more human movement will increase the more the number of infection will increase, "he said.

Prof Rashid-e-Mahboob, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "It started with chaotic manner at the beginning. Infection rate could have been reduced to a limited number. There is no room for complacency. Preventing social transmission is still a big challenge for life and livelihood."

If action had been taken from the beginning Bangladesh would have been free from Covid-19 by the time. The Ministry of Health and the DGHS have not taken any concerted effort during those five months. The department has no exact information about Covid-19 but all data should have been open, he added.

Nothing has happened so far excepting adaptation with the situation with the days passing, he said.















With sample testing of Covid-19 dropping the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus are yet to come down.Rather the rates of both infected people and deaths have increased compared to the number of sample testing.According to Worldometer, 153 days into the detection of coronaviurs in the country it is now in the 15th position overtaking Italy in terms of infection.Daily infection rate was recorded 31.9 percent on 03 August, 24.87 percent on 04 August, 23.78 percent on 05 August, 23.43 percent on 06 August, 22.40percent on 07 August, 22.25 percent on 08 August and 23.12 percent on 09 August.Daily infection rate was recorded 21.56 percent on 27 July, 23.28 percent on 28 July, 20.17 percent on 29 July, 20.18 percent on 30 July, 21.98 percent on 31 July, 24.9 percent on 01 August and 24.5 percent on 02 August.On April 16, after 39 days into the first patient identification, the DGHS declared the entire country at risk for coronavirus. In an announcement made on the same day, it said coronavirus infection had transmitted in different parts of country.To prevent transmission of coronavirus the government imposed the first lockdown on March 19 on Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur.However, after the first patient was identified on 08 March, 100 people were identified on 06 April, 1,000 on 14 April, 10,000 on 03 May, 25,000 on 18 May, 50,000 on 01 June, and 75,000 on 11 June.The number of infectious people crossed 100000 on June18. Exactly one month later, on July 18, the number of identified Covid-19 patients exceeded 200000.On August 7, the number of corona patients reached 250000. Of them, 4,019 patients were identified on July 2, which is the highest in one day.The five-month comparative figure of the DGHS shows that in the first month, from March 8 to April 7, 164 patients were identified, 17 died, and none was recovered.In the second month, from 08 April to 07 May, 12,261 patients were identified and of them 182 died and 1,910 recovered.In the third month, from 8 May to 7 June, 53,344 patients were diagnosed with corona positive and of them 689 died and 11,933 recovered.In the fourth month, from 08 June to 07 July, 1, 02876 people were identified, 1,263 died and 64,199 people recovered.In the fifth month, from 8 July to 7 August, 83,557 patients were tested positive for coronavirus, 1,182 died and 67,484 recovered.Health experts said five months had passed after the first corona infection in the country but the authorities concerned had failed to provide the exact number of victims.They said the regular bulletins only provide information about the authorized hospitals which are treating corona patients. A large part of them are being treated at homes and outside the hospitals.They said the total number of infected patients needs to be identified in order to understand the severity of the pandemic. Otherwise, it will not be possible to take preventive measures.Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "This disease does not increase or decrease naturally. The more infected people come in contact with others, the more the disease will spread. But there is also a good number of patients with mild symptoms.""We don't know the number of silent infections yet. No steps have yet been taken that can deal with the deadly virus. The more human movement will increase the more the number of infection will increase, "he said.Prof Rashid-e-Mahboob, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "It started with chaotic manner at the beginning. Infection rate could have been reduced to a limited number. There is no room for complacency. Preventing social transmission is still a big challenge for life and livelihood."If action had been taken from the beginning Bangladesh would have been free from Covid-19 by the time. The Ministry of Health and the DGHS have not taken any concerted effort during those five months. The department has no exact information about Covid-19 but all data should have been open, he added.Nothing has happened so far excepting adaptation with the situation with the days passing, he said.