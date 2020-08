l 33 more die, total 3,471

l 2,996 newly infected, total 2,63,503

l Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,820

l 1,535 newly recovered

l An ASI of Jhenaidah Police Station died

l Among the fatalities, 28 are male and 5 female

l 15 died in Dhaka division

World

l Total active cases - 6,339,343

l Total deaths - 740,085

l Recovery- 13,218,336