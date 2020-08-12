BD enters new era of Biotech with first plasma plant





Biotechnology is a commonly used technology in developed countries to produce biotech products plasma which is used to treat many deadly diseases.

Oryx Biotech will construct the plant in association with Summit Technopolis. China Biologic Products Holdings will provide technical support to the plant.

Regarding the development, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), Oryx bio-tech limited and Summit Technopolis limited inked tri-party agreement on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, Oryx will make an initial investment of 10 million US dollar while the project will generate 2 thousands of 'high value' employment in investment series worth 300 million US dollar.

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid attended the programme as the Chief Guest virtually while ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam and Summit Technopolis Chairman Muhamamd Aziz Khan were special guests on the occasion.

BHTPA Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum and Summit Technopolis Managing Director Abu Reza Khan spoke while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak chaired the meeting held at ICT Tower in the capital on Tuesday.

BHTPA Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Summit Technopolis Managing Director Abu Reza Khan and Oryx BioTech Director Khondkar Munirul Islam on behalf of their respective organisations signed the agreement at the ceremony.

Among others, Vice Chairman Farid Khan and Director Fadiah Khan, Oryx BioTech Chief Executive David Bo, Advisor Ahmadul Hoq and Managing Director Kazi Shakil were present on the occasion.

Appreciating the initiative of ICT Division, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said the government had ensured maximum usage of technology for the well being of citizens amid the corona pandemic.

"Under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the youngest minister Palak has shown excellence in the maintenance office amid pandemic. People get benefits from Live Corona testing, Covid-19 Tracker and other telemedicine services," he said.

Nasrul also thanked Summit Group Chairman Muhammad Aziz Khan for introducing such initiative under public private partnership.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the foreign direct investment through Oryx Biotech is a signature occasion in Mujib Barsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Banagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The investment has proven the strength of Bangladesh as a future destination of technology. There are 37 companies working in the Bangabandhu Hitech City of which 5 firms have already begun production," he said.

Palak also projected a collective investment of Tk24 billion in 28 hi-tech parks across the country.

Summit Group Chairman Muhammad Aziz Khan said the conglomerate had opened a new window in health sector in Bangladesh as Oryx showed courage to invest in human plasma in the pre-corona pandemic situation in 2019.









BHTPA Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum said the government was working to develop infrastructure for technology business as 5 hi-tech parks of total 28 had already employed 13 thousands of employees. Oryx BioTech Managing Director David Bo said the company is 'exited' to contribute to the health sector in Bangladesh by developing the plasma plant in association with local partners.

Oryx BioTech Advisor Ahmadul Hoq said the company will develop the plant with handling capacity of around 1,200 tonnes of plasma for manufacturing import substitutes and life saving biomedicine and derivatives.



