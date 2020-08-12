Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
No DGHS C-19 bulletin from today

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the daily health bulletin by the DGHS is being discontinued from today (Wednesday) as the Covid-19 situation is improving.
Instructed by the Health Ministry, the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) is going to stop its regular bulletins on the latest situation of coronavirus in the country. The briefing included updated information on the daily death toll, infections, recovery, quarantine and various other awareness messages.
The Health Minister said, "As the Covid-19 situation is getting better so we are going to stop the daily bulletin."
"This regular bulletin will no longer be available
from Wednesday (August 12) at 2:30pm. However press releases containing necessary information will continue to be issued from DGHS," he added.  Corona updates will be sent to the media in the form of a press release from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Zahid Maleque said the outbreak of coronavirus has come under control. So it was decided to discontinue it.
When asked why the bulletin is being stopped, the Health Minister said, "It will come in writing, like a press release. Because, it has been four to five months, now the infection has come under control."


