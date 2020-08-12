33 more die, 2,996 infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs





Thirty-three people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 3,471, Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during the briefing on Tuesday.

Among the deceased, 28 were male and five were female while one was between 11-20 years old, five within 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60, 14 between 61-70, three within 71-80 and three were from 81 to 90 years old, she said.

A total of 14,820 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,535 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Argentina and one step behind Pakistan, according to worldometer.info.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Global coronavirus situation:

Global Covid-19 cases have surpassed 20 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 20,011,186, with a total of 734,664 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed on Tuesday morning. The United States, the worst-hit country by the pandemic, has recorded 5,089,416 cases and 163,425 fatalities, accounting for a quarter of the global caseload. Brazil is the second hardest-hit country with 3,057,470 cases and 101,752 deaths.

Meanwhile, India has confirmed more than 2.2 million cases.

Coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan province in December last year and later it spread across the globe rapidly.









The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.





With the detection of 2,996 new cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the officially confirmed coronavirus cases in the country soared to 2,63,503.Thirty-three people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 3,471, Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during the briefing on Tuesday.Among the deceased, 28 were male and five were female while one was between 11-20 years old, five within 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60, 14 between 61-70, three within 71-80 and three were from 81 to 90 years old, she said.A total of 14,820 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,535 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.The position is one step ahead of Argentina and one step behind Pakistan, according to worldometer.info.Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.Global coronavirus situation:Global Covid-19 cases have surpassed 20 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The global case count reached 20,011,186, with a total of 734,664 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed on Tuesday morning. The United States, the worst-hit country by the pandemic, has recorded 5,089,416 cases and 163,425 fatalities, accounting for a quarter of the global caseload. Brazil is the second hardest-hit country with 3,057,470 cases and 101,752 deaths.Meanwhile, India has confirmed more than 2.2 million cases.Coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan province in December last year and later it spread across the globe rapidly.The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.