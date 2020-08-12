Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:47 PM
latest
Home Front Page

33 more die, 2,996 infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

With the detection of 2,996 new cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the officially confirmed coronavirus cases in the country soared to 2,63,503.
Thirty-three people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 3,471, Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during the briefing on Tuesday.
Among the deceased, 28 were male and five were female while one was between 11-20 years old, five within 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60, 14 between 61-70, three within 71-80 and three were from 81 to 90 years old, she said.
A total of 14,820 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,535 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.
The position is one step ahead of Argentina and one step behind Pakistan, according to worldometer.info.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
Global coronavirus situation:
Global Covid-19 cases      have surpassed 20 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The global case count reached 20,011,186, with a total of 734,664 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed on Tuesday morning. The United States, the worst-hit country by the pandemic, has recorded 5,089,416 cases and 163,425 fatalities, accounting for a quarter of the global caseload. Brazil is the second hardest-hit country with 3,057,470 cases and 101,752 deaths.
Meanwhile, India has confirmed more than 2.2 million cases.
Coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan province in December last year and later it spread across the globe rapidly.




The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India top court backs daughter’s right to property
OC withdrawn for slapping ASI in Barguna
Economic wheels start turning to recover lockdown losses
104 people fined Tk 34,700 for not wearing masks  
Modi urges ramped up testing and tracing to beat coronavirus
RAB arrests 3 witnesses in cases filed by police
EU to provide 1m euro for BD flood victims
Per capita income rises to $2,064


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft