Another spell of flood in mid-Aug likely



A woman carrying a pitcher moving to a higher ground for drinking water as a large number of flood-affected people are having a very hard time in getting safe drinking water at Bhakurta of Savar while river erosion

Although the country's overall flood situation has improved due to fall in water levels in the rivers in the Ganges and Mehgna basins, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Monday warned of further flood in the affected areas after August 16.According to FFWC forecast issued by Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, the water levels in Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers started rising after Sunday due to onrush of waters from upstream.The water levels at Chilmari point in Kurigram, Dalia point in Nilphamari, Kaunia and Badarganj point in Rangpur, Sariakandi point in Bogura, Fulchari point at Gaibandha, Bahadurabad point at Jamalpur, Kazipur and Sirajganj point at Sirajganj, Elasin point at Tangail and Aricha point at Manikganj, Mirpur and Demra in Dhaka and Narayanganj areas have started further increasing due to onrush of waters from upstream.The increasing trend will continue and water levels may cross danger level after August 16 at those points.On Tuesday, the FFWC recorded rise in the water levels at Goalondo point at Rajbari, Bhagyakul and Mawa points at Munshiganj and Sureshwar point at Shariatpur in last 24 hours.The flood situation slightly worsened in the north-eastern and central regions of the country.The report said the Lakhya River may remain steady till August 15 and then start rising again. As a result, the flood situation in the low lying areas of the district is likely to remain steady for next 6 days.In Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar may remain steady during the next 5 days. This may result in flooding of low lying areas of Dhaka during the next 7 days.The FFWC report said the Brahmaputra River is in rising trend and it may continue to increase for the next 48 hours while the Jamuna River is in falling trend and it is likely to remain steady for the next 24 hours.Meanwhile, the Flood affected people who were sheltered at different places have started returning to their normal life as flood situation in the Ganges basin had further improved following continuous recession of water levels in most of its rivers for the last couple of days.Flood situation will improve in Natore, Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts and low-lying areas adjacent to Dhaka city in the next 24 hours, the bulletin added.According to BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman a declining trend of water was recorded at all the four points of the Ganges River and at many other points of Padma River this morning.Water levels of the Korotoa and the Jamuna under the Brahmaputra basin flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj were reported a falling trend at all five points of the two rivers this morning.Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the marooned people in the affected areas amid recession of the floodwater.Some 2,579 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-related diseases and 16 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and snakebite, since July 1, sources said.