Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:47 PM
Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Hindu communities of the country on Tuesday celebrated the Janmashtami marking the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna, a central figure of Hinduism, with due religious fervour and zeal.
In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, this year all rituals and programmes were arranged inside temples maintaining health guidelines scrapping traditional colorful processions as a decision was taken to keep stopped processions and rallies marking the festival.




On the occasion, usually colourful Janmashtami processions displaying blissful events of the life of Krishna are brought out in the capital.
But Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad central executive body at a virtual meeting with its district and city units recently took the decision to keep stopped processions and rallies marking the festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, other programmes of the day, including puja, prayer and Gita Yogya, discussion, cultural function and distribution of 'prasad' were celebrated with due religious fervour and gaiety.
President M Abul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages on the occasion of the Janmashtami greeted Hindus and wished their happiness and well-being.     -BSS



Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour
