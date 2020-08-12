4 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

The health authorities announced detection of four new dengue cases in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning.

In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said nine dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The health authorities reported 373 cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 363 made recovery.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB







