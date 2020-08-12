

‘Qasida of Dhaka’ won best documentary award at Delhi

Selected films from South Asian countries were screened online from August 1 to August 9 while films from different countries were submitted for screening in different categories, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The online film festival began with screening 'Pattakha' directed by India's national award-winning Bhardwaj while it was concluded with screening the much-discussed and award-winning film 'Manto' starring by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Nandita Das.

Talking about his directed film 'Qasida of Dhaka', Anarya Murshid said, "There are so many folk traditions in our country like the Qasida that we may not be able to salvage. But I can save and let the world know".

Thanks to the production company Bangladhol as they have encouraged me to do the job, he added.

Jayanto Chattopadhyay is narrator of the 'Qasida of Dhaka' while Rassell Abedin Taj is cinematographer, Anoy Sohag editor and Prince Shuvo is the music director of this documentary.

The documentary is available in this link -

youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoBQQnfdcaM. -BSS















