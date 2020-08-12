Youths will play pivotal role in building digital Bangladesh: Palak





"The youths are the main driving force of any development of the country and they[youths] will play important role in building digital Bangladesh by 2021", said the State Minister while inaugurating the virtual 'Seeds for the Future 2020', organised by Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, a largest Chinese telecom network equipment provider in the country, here.

The government is working relentlessly for developing the ICT sector of the country, he said, adding that "'Seeds for the Future' is designed to cultivate more ICT talents in Bangladesh and provide an opportunity for the students to learn ICT Technologies."

The selected students will take part in training on new technologies participating a five-day online programme at the Huawei headquarters in Beijing and Shenzhen, China.















