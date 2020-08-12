Video
Momen, Shahriar pray for quick recovery of Pranab Mukherjee

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has prayed for early recovery of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee who has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a message, Momen described him as a true friend of Bangladesh and wished his quick recovery, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday.
Recalling that he had made his first overseas visit, after taking over the foreign office, to India, the foreign minister said he visited Mukherjee's official residence with his wife and invited him here to join Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations, Foreign Ministry's press release said.
"I expect he (Mukherjee) will be able to visit Bangladesh soon after recovering quickly" Momen added.
On Monday, the former Indian president confirmed that he was tested Covid-19 positive as he visited a medical facility with another complaint.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid19 today," 84-year-old Mukherjee said in a tweet signing the message as "Citizen Mukherjee".
A former leader of India's Congress party Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012 to 2017 while he previously served the government and his party in different capacities and authored several books on the Indian Economy and on nation building.
The Foreign Minister said he had the opportunity to meet Mukherjee when he was a Minister during 1973-1974.  
"I expect he will soon visit Bangladesh after recovering quickly" said the Foreign Minister.  
Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam also prayed for speedy recovery of former President of India and one of the greatest friends of Bangladesh who went through a brain surgery and tested positive for Covid-19.


