Betar starts learning programme for primary students today





State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md. Zakir Hossen will inaugurate the programme on Bangladesh Betar.

As educational institutions across the country remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, the ministry has taken the initiative to broadcast the lesson learning programme for primary students along with the Sangsad Television to continue their educational activities.

The fifty minutes programme will begin to be broadcast at 4:05pm from Sunday to Thursday in every week.

The students will listen the programme on the website of Bangladesh Betar-www.beter.gov.bd and also through the mobile phones radio option.















Bangladesh Betar and sixteen other community radios are set to begin broadcasting lesson learning programme 'Ghore Boshe Shikhi' for primary students on Wednesday.State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md. Zakir Hossen will inaugurate the programme on Bangladesh Betar.As educational institutions across the country remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, the ministry has taken the initiative to broadcast the lesson learning programme for primary students along with the Sangsad Television to continue their educational activities.The fifty minutes programme will begin to be broadcast at 4:05pm from Sunday to Thursday in every week.The students will listen the programme on the website of Bangladesh Betar-www.beter.gov.bd and also through the mobile phones radio option.