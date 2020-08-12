Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:46 PM
latest
Home City News

Bangabandhu’s killing was part of plot to destroy Bangladesh: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the plot to assassinate Farther of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not only to killing him but also to destroy the newly independent state of Bangladesh.
"The conspirators from home and abroad, who didn't want the independence of Bangladesh, killed Bangabandhu along with most of his family members when he was leading the country on the path of prosperity after bringing back one crore homeless people from India. And there were another two crore refugees inside the country, the communication system was broken and the country's foreign reserve was zero," he added.
The minister expressed the views while addressing a discussion organized by Institution of Diploma Engineers' Bangladesh (IDEB) at its auditorium in city's Kakrail.
Hasan said when Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country's GDP growth was 7.4 percent. "Even after 40 years of his assassination, we could not exceed that growth rate. Bangladesh exceeded 7.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2016-17 under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," he added.
Paying rich tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyrs on the fateful night of August 15, 1975, four martyred national leaders, and the martyrs of the Liberation War, the minister said the conspirators plotted many conspiracies after killing Bangabandhu. "Even, they tried to change our national flag and national anthem and proposed to form confederation with Pakistan. All of these were parts of killing an independent state," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said Bangabandhu enacted a law to rescue the oil and gas fields from foreign ownerships and bring them under the country's ownership just after three and a half years of the independence.
"We have achieved more than 1.18 lakh thousand square kilometers of sea area by the verdict of the International Court of Justice. This would have never happened if Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had not been a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and would not have signed the agreement," he added.
Hasan said Bangladesh is now moving ahead indomitably under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said due to a large and well-planned relief operation led by the Prime Minister, not a single people in the country died from starvation by the grace of the Almighty. Even, the country has extended cooperation and provided aid to abroad, he added.
The minister said once a food deficient country, Bangladesh is now a food surplus one. And the country has now turned into a developed nation, he added.
But, he said, BNP and other like-minded political parties are not seeing the development.
The minister greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of the Janmashtami.




IDEB general secretary Md Shamsur Rahman, Diploma Engineers Service Association Parishad convener Md Fazlur Rahman, Bangabandhu Diploma Engineer Parishad general secretary AKM Abdul Motaleb and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Teachers Association general secretary Md Saiful Islam, among others, addressed the discussion.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour
Women climate migrants change life through sorjen culture
4 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours
‘Qasida of Dhaka’ won best documentary award at Delhi
Youths will play pivotal role in building digital Bangladesh: Palak
Momen, Shahriar pray for quick recovery of Pranab Mukherjee
Betar starts learning programme for primary students today
Bangabandhu’s killing was part of plot to destroy Bangladesh: Hasan


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft