

Chaotic construction works likely to trigger Dengue outbreak



Not to mention that last year, the number of Aedes affected patients had crossed the six figure mark, half of them from Dhaka city alone. Of those, 179 died of the disease. The untimely monsoon rains this year is also threatening the spreading of Dengue considerably, aiding in breeding Aedes mosquitoes. Therefore, at a time when the country is seized with the virulent corona virus, health authorities must concurrently take all necessary steps to prevent a potential Dengue outbreak.



We have reiterated to remain alert in a number of our recent editorials. We also urged the administration and the two city corporation authorities to be watchful as it would be difficult tackling a new health crisis - as we have been wobbling to tackle one already. Note that the government formed a "Dengue Monitoring Cell" to fight the disease in the city.



How sincere has been the monitoring cell in executing its duties?



However, if authorities concerned fail tackling it then we might face another impending health disaster. We believe that the government is not prepared to shoulder an extra dengue outbreak, coupled with the poorly managed COVID - 19 health calamities.



Hence, we urge again to be careful and take the matter seriously. In order to deter Aedes mosquitoe breeding, we need specific and effective actions. The local administrators should be more accountable and active in this regard. They must point out the areas where there is a higher possibility for a Dengue outbreak. The city's drains, manholes and other places should be cleaned on a regular basis. Moreover, we also urge our citizens to be cautious and actively participate in the cleaning of their respective localities, especially house owners should be more careful and clean every nook and corner of their houses.











We must adopt all preventive measures to counter Dengue fever, and if necessary consider out-of-the-box methods.



