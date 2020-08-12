Save our farmers







Thousands of farmers across the country suffer a double loss due to the prolonged flood that has damaged crops as well as seedbeds on vast swathes of land. According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre, over 54 lakh people under 163 upazilas in 33 districts have been affected by floodwater. Besides, those who started cultivation with loans have been plunged into further trap as they are in no situation to repay the loans.



It is true that agriculture is the largest employment generator sector 41% (industry 20%, services 39%) in Bangladesh. Agriculture is the blood of our economy and many industrial inputs are provided by the farmers till now. The prices of agriculture input and cost is so exorbitant that a number of farmers are losing their interest to cultivate farm land and as a result, every year hundreds of hectors of land are fallen vacant.











The farmers have suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 outbreak. So, government should seriously addressed the problems of hardcore farmers. They have no other alternative to survive if the government come forward to save them amid this corona crisis and flood situation.



Zillur Rahaman

