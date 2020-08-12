Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:46 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save our farmers

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir

Thousands of farmers across the country suffer a double loss due to the prolonged flood that has damaged crops as well as seedbeds on vast swathes of land.  According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre, over 54 lakh people under 163 upazilas in 33 districts have been affected by floodwater. Besides, those who started cultivation with loans have been plunged into further trap as they are in no situation to repay the loans.

It is true that agriculture is the largest employment generator sector 41% (industry 20%, services 39%) in Bangladesh. Agriculture is the blood of our economy and many industrial inputs are provided by the farmers till now. The prices of agriculture input and cost is so exorbitant that a number of farmers are losing their interest to cultivate farm land and as a result, every year hundreds of hectors of land are fallen vacant.





The farmers have suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 outbreak. So, government should seriously addressed the problems of hardcore farmers. They have no other alternative to survive if the government come forward to save them amid this corona crisis and flood situation.

Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save our farmers
IT and environment: The best future solution
Organic farming to fight Covid-19
Extrajudicial killing: Where is the end?
Three years on, and still in limbo
The latest extrajudicial killing
Extra-judicial killing is not the solution
What causes the excess deaths in males?


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft