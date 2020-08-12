

The latest extrajudicial killing



According to Bangladesh human rights group Adhikar, at least 25 Bangladeshi civilians were killed, 20 others were abducted and scores wounded by the BSF in the first six months of 2020. However, the figure is smaller compared to the number of people killed by the BSF in the same period in the previous years. On average BSF kills more than a hundred Bangladeshi people a year along the some 4,000 km border line between the two countries.



Similarly Bangladesh Police including Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) killed 196 alleged criminals in different purported encounters in the first seven months of 2020, according to rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). At least 388 people became victims of extrajudicial killings and custodial deaths in 2019. Of them, 356 people were killed in so-called shootouts during the anti-drug drive, and 14 others died in custody. The number of killings in so-called shootouts and deaths in custody was a record 466 in 2018, while the figure was 162 in 2017, according to ASK.



The extrajudicial killing was initiated by RAB immediately after its formation in 2004, when some hardcore criminal groups took the nation hostage. The initial extrajudicial killings were hailed by most people while the media and rights groups in the country stayed tight-lipped.



The latest victim of extrajudicial killing was retired Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan (36), who as a member of the Special Security Force (SSF) had been deployed at a stage of his service to guard Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Now an adventurist Shina who also had served in Bangladesh UN peacekeeping force, was shot dead by police on the Marine Drive near Teknaf late on July 31 last. The killing sparked uproar not only among the general public, but also in the ranks and files of the defence forces.



Giving no heed to the police version that he was shot and killed when he attempted to shoot with his revolver, at the on duty police who stopped him along with a companion at Shamlapur Police Checkpost, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina phoned his mother Nasima Akhtar to condole the death and assure punishment for the killers.



Subsequently the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) at a press conference in Dhaka on August 5 urged the authorities to meet certain demands including exemplary punishment for the killers quickly; otherwise it threatened to hold noisy protests, which are unusual and unprecedented for a disciplined association like RAOWA.



In the press conference it was told that the unabated extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances which have been going on for long has cost the confidence of the people in the system of execution of law. It raised question how police can kill people on their whim when there are court of law and established legal system in the country. Hundreds of families of the victims of extrajudicial killings are yet to get justice while the number of such families is increasing, the press conference was further added.



Meanwhile people in Cox's Bazar district mainly at Teknaf, in protest or as the sequence of the killing of Sinha started disobeying police. At several places general people challenged police when they tried to obstruct people from unusual and doubtful gatherings, according to video footage circulated in social media. Accordingly to restore order or stop its deterioration Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh police started joint patrol in the district which hosts the world's largest refugee camps for Rohingyas, evicted from their ancestral home in the western Rakhine State of Myanmar. The district, especially the Teknaf region, is also a notorious entry point of drug Yaba from Myanmar.



Bangladesh Army reportedly agreed to assist Police and start joint patrol in Cox's Bazar, especially at Teknaf, after the later pledged to stop extrajudicial killing. Both the forces agreed to launch joint patrol so that police can regain their control over the public are agitated at repeated incidents of extrajudicial killing dubbed crossfire in the area. After the decision of launching joint patrol no untoward incident was reported from the area.



Earlier in a press statement the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police were deeply shocked at the killing of Sinha. It said Police had assured to stop all sort of extrajudicial killings and the killing of Sinha was the last and the final, said the ISPR statement. But the question among the concerned quarter is that will police keep their commitment or like the Indian BSF it will continue to break their pledges abusing the provision of the law which authorises the law enforcers to kill if they are attacked or their life is threatened.



Taking advantage of this provision of law, police after every extrajudicial killing tried to convince the authorities that they opened fire when attacked during raids and the criminals killed as they came in the line of fire. This provision of law and the actions of police are appropriate if they are really attacked. But in most cases the claims of police were found concocted, as local people in the areas where police actions said to have been occurred, said they neither saw police to raid nor heard gun shots.



As the Sinha killing continued to catch headlines of the mainstream local and foreign newspapers and television channels, different social media were flooded with speculations and rumours triggering a turmoil in social, political and defence arenas. To defuse the volatile sentiment of the concerned, the authorities promptly accepted a case and arrested all the seven accused police officials including the prime accused Inspector Liaqat Ali and Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar Das, who had surrendered to the Court on August 6 last.



All these events including filing of the case by Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdoush at a court in Cox's Bazar, surrender of the accused and putting the main three accused in remand occurred in an unprecedented speed within 24 hours between August 5 and 6. People hope the trial will also be speedy and accused will be convicted in the soonest so that Bangladesh sees no more such killings.



This is the first instance in Bangladesh that all the policemen accused of an extrajudicial killing have been taken to task by appropriate authorities. The rapidity and quickness of action against powerful accused was unprecedented.



It was possible because this time all, including the head of the government, expressed annoyance against the killing of Shina and demanded punishment for the perpetrators. It was also possible because police picked up a wrong target like Sinha to kill on the spot under Teknaf region known as Death Valley where police had killed many in purported raids.



Experts say, if the authorities were serious and the accused of extrajudicial killings were brought to book in the past, this notorious culture of giving capital punishment to alleged criminals by police without trial could be averted and the country could save its image being maligned time to time.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer















